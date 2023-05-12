Steelers Officially Sign Six Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they’ve signed six undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Morgan, 24, was a four-year starter at Minnesota. He was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2019.

During his college career at Minnesota, Morgan played five seasons and threw for 9,554 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions, completing 62.2 percent of his passes.