Steelers Officially Sign Six Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they’ve signed six undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- wide receiver/return specialist Jordan Byrd
- quarterback Tanner Morgan
- defensive end James Nyamwaya
- linebacker David Perales
- fullback Monte Pottebaum
- kicker B.T. Potter
Morgan, 24, was a four-year starter at Minnesota. He was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2019.
During his college career at Minnesota, Morgan played five seasons and threw for 9,554 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions, completing 62.2 percent of his passes.
