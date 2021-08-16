Steelers Pick Up $6.34M Of Cap Room By Reworking DL Stephon Tuitt’s Deal

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers converted $7.925 million of DL Stephon Tuitt’s 2021 base salary into a signing bonus in recent days. This moves creates $6.34 million of available cap space for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers just recently traded for LB Joe Schobert, so this move gives them some additional cap space to work with from here on.

Tuitt, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2014. He’s in the fifth year of a six-year, $61 million contract that included an $11 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Tuitt appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 45 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass deflections.