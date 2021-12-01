Steelers Place OL Joe Haeg On COVID-19 List, Activate WR Ray-Ray McCloud

The Steelers announced they have activated WR Ray-Ray McCloud from the COVID-19 list.

Pittsburgh also placed OL Joe Haeg on the COVID-19 list.

Haeg, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016 out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $2.582 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Buccaneers opted to sign Haeg to a one-year contract last year. He signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Haeg has appeared in eight games for the Steelers and made one start.

McCloud, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when he was waived by the Bills coming out of the preseason.

The Panthers claimed McCloud off of waivers soon after before waiving him in October. McCloud returned to the Bills’ practice squad a few days later and re-signed to a futures deal in 2020. He was waived in July and signed with the Steelers during training camp.

The Steelers brought McCloud back on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, McCloud has appeared in 10 games for the Steelers and caught 19 of 24 targets for 141 yards and no touchdowns. He’s also added two carries for 15 yards, 503 kickoff return yards and 194 punt return yards.