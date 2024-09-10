Steelers Placing P Cameron Johnston On Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have placed P Cameron Johnston on injured reserve.

We have signed S Terrell Edmunds to the active roster from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and placed P Cameron Johnston on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw : https://t.co/A1Z1tjucZ9 pic.twitter.com/FWr1CHRQ3e — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 10, 2024

His spot on the roster will be filled by S Terrell Edmunds who is joining Pittsburgh off Jacksonville’s practice squad.

Johnston, 32, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason before returning to the Eagles on a futures contract for the 2018 season.

The Eagles re-signed Johnston to an exclusive rights contract but he eventually signed with the Texans in 2021 and remained with Houston until signing a three-year, $9 million deal with the Steelers in March of 2024.

In 2024, Johnston appeared in one game for the Steelers and punted twice for 103 yards (51.5 avg) with one going inside the 20-yard line.