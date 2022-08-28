Steelers Placing S Damontae Kazee On IR

Gery Dulac reports that the Steelers are placing S Damontae Kazee on injured reserve after he undergoes surgery for a wrist/arm injury.
Kazee, 29, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.
Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to visit with the Lions before deciding to sign with Dallas.
The Steelers signed Kazee to a one-year deal this past April.
In 2021, Kazee appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 52 total tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.
