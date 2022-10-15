Steelers Make Four Moves, Including Promoting CB Josh Jackson To Active Roster

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Steelers are expected to promote CB Josh Jackson to their active roster after calling him up last week.

Fowler adds that the team is also elevating defensive backs Quincy Wilson and Elijah Riley due to their injury-filled defensive backfield.

As for rookie DL DeMarvin Leal, the team is placing him on injured reserve.

Jackson, 26, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Packers in the second round out of Iowa in 2018. He signed a four-year, $6,629,892 contract that includes a $2,516,740 signing bonus.

The Packers traded Jackson to the Giants a few months ago for CB Isaac Yiadom. He was waived in October and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Jackson was released from the Chiefs’ practice squad in January and eventually signed on with the Cardinals a few months ago. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Steelers practice squad.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in two games for the Steelers and recorded two tackles and a fumble recovery.