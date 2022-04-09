Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Passes Away At Age 24

According to Adam Schefter, Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins passed away this morning after being struck by a vehicle in Florida, where he was training with other Steelers players.

Haskins was optimistic about competing with Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky for the Steelers’ starting quarterback job and was working out with them, along with other Pittsburgh skill players in preparation for the upcoming season in Florida when the incident occurred.

Haskins, 24, was selected by Washington with the No. 15 overall pick out of Ohio State after many believed he would end up being a top-10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of his four-year, $14,416,600 rookie contract that included an $8,504,800 signing bonus when Washington waived him late in 2020.

Haskins later caught on with the Steelers on a futures deal for the 2021 season and signed a one-year restricted free agent tender with the team this offseason.

In 2020, Haskins appeared in seven games for Washington and completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,439 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Haskins will truly be missed and we at NFL Trade Rumors offer prayers and condolences to his family, friends, and teammates.