Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Start Week 16

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said first-round QB Kenny Pickett has cleared the concussion protocol and will start this week against the Raiders, per Gerry Dulac.

Pickett was knocked out of the Week 14 loss to the Ravens and was replaced by veteran QB Mitchell Trubisky for the rest of that game and the Week 15 win over the Panthers.

Pickett, 24, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Pickett has appeared in 10 games for the Steelers and thrown for 1,797 yards to go with four touchdowns and eight interceptions.