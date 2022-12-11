Steelers QB Kenny Pickett In Concussion Protocol, Out For Game

The Steelers quickly ruled out QB Kenny Pickett on Sunday against the Ravens due to being in concussion protocol.

QB Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol. He has been ruled OUT for the remainder of today’s game. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 11, 2022

Pickett, 24, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Pickett has appeared in 10 games for the Steelers and thrown for 1,797 yards to go with four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

We will have more news on Pickett as it becomes available.