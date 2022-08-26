Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Drawing Trade Interest

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there is some interest around the NFL in a potential trade for Steelers backup QB Mason Rudolph.

Rapoport mentions that the Steelers would “listen at the right price” to deals for Rudolph before the start of the season.

Mitch Trubisky appears to be in the drives seat for the starting job this year with first-round pick Kenny Pickett also being in the mix. This, of course, leaves Rudolph as the likely No. 3 option in Pittsburgh.

Rudolph, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2022 season.

In 2021, Rudolph appeared in two games for the Steelers and made one start. He completed 35-58 passes for 277 yards (60.3 completion percentage), one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed five times for 53 yards.

