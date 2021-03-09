Steelers Re-Sign ERFA LB Marcus Allen

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed exclusive rights free agent LB Marcus Allen to a one-year contract.

Allen, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.75 million contract with the Steelers, but was waived at the start of the 2019 season.

From there, Allen returned to the Steelers’ practice squad before being called up towards the end of the 2019 season.

In 2020, Allen appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 29 tackles and no sacks.