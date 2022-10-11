Steelers Re-Sign OLB David Anenih To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday they have re-signed OLB David Anenih to the practice squad. 

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. RB Anthony McFarland
  2. WR Cody White
  3. OL William Dunkle
  4. OL John Leglue
  5. DL Carlos Davis
  6. LB Hamilcar Rashed (injured)
  7. DB Elijah Riley
  8. LB Chapelle Russell
  9. DT Renell Wren
  10. RB Jason Huntley
  11. DB Josh Jackson
  12. WR Rod Williams
  13. CB Quincy Wilson
  14. DB Mark Gilbert
  15. C Ryan McCollum
  16. DB Scott Nelson
  17. OLB David Anenih

Anenih, 23, was a three-year starter at Houston. He was a First Team All-AAC selection as a senior.

He was not selected during the 2022 NFL Draft but signed on with the Titans in May. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. The Steelers signed him to their active roster in September but ended up waiving him after a few weeks. 

During his college career at Houston, Anenih recorded 99 tackles, 20 sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven pass deflections over the course of five seasons and 56 games.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply