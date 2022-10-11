Steelers Re-Sign OLB David Anenih To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday they have re-signed OLB David Anenih to the practice squad.

We have signed LB David Anenih to the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/uoeqB8khGS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 11, 2022

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

RB Anthony McFarland WR Cody White OL William Dunkle OL John Leglue DL Carlos Davis LB Hamilcar Rashed (injured) DB Elijah Riley LB Chapelle Russell DT Renell Wren RB Jason Huntley DB Josh Jackson WR Rod Williams CB Quincy Wilson DB Mark Gilbert C Ryan McCollum DB Scott Nelson OLB David Anenih

Anenih, 23, was a three-year starter at Houston. He was a First Team All-AAC selection as a senior.

He was not selected during the 2022 NFL Draft but signed on with the Titans in May. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. The Steelers signed him to their active roster in September but ended up waiving him after a few weeks.

During his college career at Houston, Anenih recorded 99 tackles, 20 sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven pass deflections over the course of five seasons and 56 games.