Steelers Re-Sign OLB David Anenih To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday they have re-signed OLB David Anenih to the practice squad.
We have signed LB David Anenih to the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/uoeqB8khGS
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 11, 2022
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:
- RB Anthony McFarland
- WR Cody White
- OL William Dunkle
- OL John Leglue
- DL Carlos Davis
- LB Hamilcar Rashed (injured)
- DB Elijah Riley
- LB Chapelle Russell
- DT Renell Wren
- RB Jason Huntley
- DB Josh Jackson
- WR Rod Williams
- CB Quincy Wilson
- DB Mark Gilbert
- C Ryan McCollum
- DB Scott Nelson
- OLB David Anenih
Anenih, 23, was a three-year starter at Houston. He was a First Team All-AAC selection as a senior.
He was not selected during the 2022 NFL Draft but signed on with the Titans in May. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. The Steelers signed him to their active roster in September but ended up waiving him after a few weeks.
During his college career at Houston, Anenih recorded 99 tackles, 20 sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven pass deflections over the course of five seasons and 56 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!