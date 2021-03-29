Steelers Re-Sign P Jordan Berry

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday that they’ve re-signed veteran P Jordan Berry to a one-year contract for the 2021 season.

Berry, 30, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015. He was undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky. He signed a one-year extension before the 2018 season worth $1.9 million before returning to the team on a two-year contract last year.

The Steelers opted to release Berry coming out of training camp only to bring him back a few months later.

In 2020, Berry appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and totaled 2,609 punt yards on 57 attempts (45.8 YPA) to go along with 23 downed inside the 20-yard line.