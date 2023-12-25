Steelers Re-Sign RB Anthony McFarland To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed RB Anthony McFarland to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

DT Jonathan Marshall T Kellen Diesch C Ryan McCollum DB Luq Barcoo WR Duece Watts WR Denzel Mims WR Dez Fitzpatrick FB Jack Colletto NT Breiden Fehoko LB Myles Jack DB Eric Rowe DB Henry Black DE David Perales DB Jalen Elliott RB Anthony McFarland

McFarland, 24, was a two-year starter at Maryland and earned freshman All-American honors in 2018. The Steelers selected him with the No. 124 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

McFarland was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,017,429 rookie contract, including a $722,429 signing bonus when he was released. The Steelers later brought him back on a futures contract before placing him on injured reserve.

He was cut by Pittsburgh again last week.

For his career, McFarland has appeared in 17 games for the Steelers and rushed for 146 yards on 42 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 87 yards receiving and no touchdowns.