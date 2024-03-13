Steelers Re-Signing DB Miles Killebrew

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Steelers are re-signing DB Miles Killebrew to a two-year, $6.5 million contract on Wednesday.
Killebrew, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before electing to re-sign with Detroit in 2020 on a one-year, $2 million contract.
The Steelers signed him to a one-year contract in 2022. He later agreed to a two-year, $4 million with Pittsburgh in 2022.
In 2023, Miles Killebrew appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 26 tackles and no interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!