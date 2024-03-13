Steelers Re-Signing DB Miles Killebrew

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Steelers are re-signing DB Miles Killebrew to a two-year, $6.5 million contract on Wednesday.

Killebrew, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before electing to re-sign with Detroit in 2020 on a one-year, $2 million contract.

The Steelers signed him to a one-year contract in 2022. He later agreed to a two-year, $4 million with Pittsburgh in 2022.

In 2023, Miles Killebrew appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 26 tackles and no interceptions.