Steelers Re-Signing DL Montravius Adams

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Steelers are re-signing DL Montravius Adams to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Adams, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $3.26 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the Patriots.

New England cut him coming out of the preseason. From there, Adam signed on with the Saints and was on and off of their roster before the Steelers signed him to their active roster.

Adams returned to the Steelers on a two-year, $5 million deal for the 2022 season.