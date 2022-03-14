Steelers Re-Signing OT Chukwuma Okorafor To Three-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo and Aditi Kinkhabwala report that the Steelers are re-signing OT Chukwuma Okorafor.

Adam Schefter reports that it is a three-year, $29.25 million deal including $20.5 million in the first two years.

Garafolo adds that Okorafor had interest from other teams but opted to return to Pittsburgh in the end.

Okorafor, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.4 million rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2021, Okorafor appeared in 16 games for the Steelers, making 16 starts for them at right tackle.