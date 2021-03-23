Steelers Release CB Steven Nelson

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they’ve officially released veteran CB Steven Nelson on Tuesday. 

This comes less than an hour after Nelson asked the team to grant him his release: 

Nelson was granted permission to seek out a trade to another team in recent days, but it appears no offers were out there for him.

Nelson, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He finished his four-year, $2.902 million rookie contract with the Chiefs before signing a three-year, $25 million contract with the Steelers in 2019. 

Nelson is owed a base salary of $8,250,000 for the 2021 season. 

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Nelson will free up $8,250,000 of available cap space while creating $6,170,000 in dead money. 

In 2020, Nelson appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 48 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and nine passes defended.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments