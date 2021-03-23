Steelers Release CB Steven Nelson

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they’ve officially released veteran CB Steven Nelson on Tuesday.

This comes less than an hour after Nelson asked the team to grant him his release:

Making a public announcement is a little out of my character, but you guys made your decision please don’t hold me hostage #dontholdmeback — Steve Nelson (@Nelson_Island) March 23, 2021

Nelson was granted permission to seek out a trade to another team in recent days, but it appears no offers were out there for him.

Nelson, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He finished his four-year, $2.902 million rookie contract with the Chiefs before signing a three-year, $25 million contract with the Steelers in 2019.

Nelson is owed a base salary of $8,250,000 for the 2021 season.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Nelson will free up $8,250,000 of available cap space while creating $6,170,000 in dead money.

In 2020, Nelson appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 48 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and nine passes defended.