Steelers Releasing LB Tanner Muse

Per Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are releasing LB Tanner Muse as they begin to trim down their roster.

Muse, 26, was originally a third-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2020 out of Clemson. He was set to enter the second year of his four-year $4.49 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Seahawks on the practice squad and bounced on and off the active roster. He returned as an exclusive rights-free agent in 2022 but was waived again and re-signed to the practice squad before being added to their active roster.

Muse was then signed by the Steelers back in April and is now once again a free agent.

In 2022, Muse appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 15 tackles and a pass defense.