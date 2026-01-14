Steelers Request To Interview Anthony Weaver For HC Position

Per Dianna Russini, the Steelers have requested an interview with Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver for their head coaching job.

The following is a list of candidates for the Steelers following the departure of Mike Tomlin:

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Weaver interviewed with the Saints and Bears in last year’s head coaching cycle and has already interviewed with the Falcons and Ravens this cycle. He is also drawing interest from other teams as well.

Weaver, 45, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens. He spent three years with Baltimore before heading to Miami in 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Dolphins’ defense ranked No. 22 in yards allowed, No. 24 in points allowed, No. 18 in passing yards allowed, and No. 26 in rushing yards allowed.

We will have more on Weaver and the Steelers as it becomes available.