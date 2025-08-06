Steelers Rookie QB Will Howard Has Small Fracture In Throwing Hand

Ian Rapoport reports that Steelers rookie QB Will Howard banged his right hand during practice, resulting in a small bone fracture that is unlikely to require surgery.

Rapoport adds that Howard is undergoing additional testing and is currently expected to miss three weeks.

Howard, 23, was a four-star recruit out of Pennsylvania in the 2020 recruiting class. He committed to Kansas State and enrolled in February 2020.

After four years with Kansas State, Howard entered the transfer portal as a four-star prospect and committed to Ohio State, where he spent the 2024 season and led the Buckeyes to a championship.

The Steelers selected him in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the team worth $4.4481 million, including a $248,100 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Howard appeared in 50 games over five seasons and completed 63.8 percent of passes for 9,796 yards, 83 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions. He also rushed 331 times for 1,147 yards and 26 touchdowns.

We will have more news on Howard as it becomes available.