Steelers Rookie WR Roman Wilson Week-To-Week With Ankle Sprain

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Steelers third-round WR Roman Wilson is considered week-to-week after being carted off during Tuesday’s practice with an ankle sprain.

According to Fowler, Wilson could miss some time, but the issue doesn’t appear to be serious.

Ian Rapoport confirms the news and adds that Wilson should be back before the start of Week 1.

Wilson, 22, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023. The Steelers selected him with the No. 84 pick in the third round of the 2024 draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,708,213 contract that includes a $971,427 signing bonus and will carry a $1,037,857 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his college career, Wilson appeared in 46 games and recorded 107 receptions for 1,707 yards (16.0 YPC) and 20 touchdowns