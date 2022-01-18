Steelers Sign 12 Players To Futures Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they’ve signed 12 players to futures contracts for the 2022 season on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Sternberger, 25, was a third-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He originally signed a four-year, $3,526,524 rookie contract including a $1,006,524 signing bonus.

Sternberger opened his rookie season on injured reserve before being designated to return in December. Green Bay waived him last year and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

From there, Sternberger had a brief stint with Washington before signing on to the Steelers’ practice squad in November.

In 2020, Sternberger appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 114 yards receiving and one touchdown.