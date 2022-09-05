Steelers Sign CB Josh Jackson & LB Delontae Scott, Round Out Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have finalized their practice squad, filling the last two spots by signing CB Josh Jackson and LB Delontae Scott.

We have signed S Andrew Adams, CB Josh Jackson and LB Delontae Scott to the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/5nzGCvpX9Q — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 5, 2022

They also officially signed S Andrew Adams to the unit.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

RB Anthony McFarland WR Cody White OL William Dunkle OL John Leglue OL Ryan McCollum DL Carlos Davis LB Hamilcar Rashed DB Elijah Riley DB Mark Gilbert TE Justin Rigg LB Chapelle Russell DT Renell Wren RB Jason Huntley S Andrew Adams CB Josh Jackson LB Delontae Scott

Jackson, 26, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Packers in the second round out of Iowa in 2018. He signed a four-year, $6,629,892 contract that includes a $2,516,740 signing bonus. The Packers traded Jackson to the Giants a few months ago for CB Isaac Yiadom. He was waived in October and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad. Jackson was released from the Chiefs practice squad in January and eventually signed on with the Cardinals a few months ago. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason, though. In 2021, Jackson appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded three total tackles and no sacks or interceptions.