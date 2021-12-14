Steelers Sign DB Isaiah Johnson To PS

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed DB Isaiah Johnson to their practice squad.

Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:

  1. WR Rico Bussey (Injured)
  2. RB Trey Edmunds
  3. T Chaz Green
  4. DB Donovan Stiner
  5. DT Daniel Archibong
  6. DB Karl Joseph
  7. G Malcolm Pridgeon
  8. WR Steven Sims
  9. DE Delontae Scott
  10. WR Anthony Miller
  11. DT Khalil Davis
  12. LB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
  13. T Rashaad Coward
  14. TE Jace Sternberger
  15. DB Linden Stephens (COVID-19)
  16. WR Tyler Vaughns
  17. OLB John Simon
  18. DB Isaiah Johnson

Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason. 

The Cowboys signed Johnson to their practice squad in October, but released him four days later.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.

