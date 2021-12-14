Steelers Sign DB Isaiah Johnson To PS

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed DB Isaiah Johnson to their practice squad.

Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:

Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Cowboys signed Johnson to their practice squad in October, but released him four days later.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.