Steelers Sign DB Lafayette Pitts

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they’ve signed DB Lafayette Pitts to a contract.

We have signed DB Lafayette Pitts. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 6, 2021

Pitts just worked out for the Dolphins on Thursday, but it looks like an opportunity surfaced for him with the Steelers.

Pitts, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2016. He later signed on with the Dolphins and spent over a year in Miami.

From there, Pitts had brief stints with the Jaguars and Bills before the Colts signed him to a futures contract after the 2019 season. He was, unfortunately, waived coming out of training camp. He then bounced on and off the Bills practice squad in 2020.

In 2018, Pitts appeared in all 16 games for the Bills and recorded eight tackles and no interceptions.