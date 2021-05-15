Steelers Sign Four Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they’ve signed four draft picks to rookie contracts including DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB Quincy Roche, DB Tre Norwood, and P Pressley Harvin III.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Najee Harris
|RB
|2
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|3
|Kendrick Green
|C
|4
|Dan Moore Jr
|OT
|4
|Buddy Johnson
|LB
|5
|Isaiahh Loudermilk
|DL
|Signed
|6
|Quincy Roche
|DE
|Signed
|7
|Tre Norwood
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Pressley Harvin
|P
|Signed
Loudermilk, 23, was an All-Big Ten third-team selection during his time at Wisconsin. The Steelers traded up to select him with the No. 156 pick in the fifth-round of this year’s draft.
Loudermilk is expected to sign a four-year, $3,800,289 million contract that includes a signing bonus of $320,289.
During his four years at Wisconsin, Loudermilk recorded 63 career tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, nine pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.
