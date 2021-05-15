Steelers Sign Four Draft Picks

By
Wyatt Grindley
-
     

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they’ve signed four draft picks to rookie contracts including DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB Quincy Roche, DB Tre Norwood, and P Pressley Harvin III.

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Najee Harris RB  
2 Pat Freiermuth TE  
3 Kendrick Green C  
4 Dan Moore Jr OT  
4 Buddy Johnson LB  
5 Isaiahh Loudermilk DL Signed
6 Quincy Roche DE Signed
7 Tre Norwood CB Signed
7 Pressley Harvin P Signed

 

Loudermilk, 23, was an All-Big Ten third-team selection during his time at Wisconsin. The Steelers traded up to select him with the No. 156 pick in the fifth-round of this year’s draft. 

Loudermilk is expected to sign a four-year, $3,800,289 million contract that includes a signing bonus of $320,289.

During his four years at Wisconsin, Loudermilk recorded 63 career tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, nine pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

