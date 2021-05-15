Steelers Sign Four Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they’ve signed four draft picks to rookie contracts including DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB Quincy Roche, DB Tre Norwood, and P Pressley Harvin III.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Najee Harris RB 2 Pat Freiermuth TE 3 Kendrick Green C 4 Dan Moore Jr OT 4 Buddy Johnson LB 5 Isaiahh Loudermilk DL Signed 6 Quincy Roche DE Signed 7 Tre Norwood CB Signed 7 Pressley Harvin P Signed

Loudermilk, 23, was an All-Big Ten third-team selection during his time at Wisconsin. The Steelers traded up to select him with the No. 156 pick in the fifth-round of this year’s draft.

Loudermilk is expected to sign a four-year, $3,800,289 million contract that includes a signing bonus of $320,289.

During his four years at Wisconsin, Loudermilk recorded 63 career tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, nine pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.