Steelers Sign RB Trey Edmunds & OT Jarron Jones To Futures Deals

Nate Bouda
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they’ve signed RB Trey Edmunds and OT Jarron Jones to futures contracts for the 2021 season. 

Trey Edmunds

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Steelers:

  1. P Corliss Waitman
  2. TE Kevin Rader
  3. WR Anthony Johnson
  4. WR Cody White
  5. OT Anthony Coyle
  6. OT Brandon Walton
  7. S John Battle
  8. LB Tegray Scales
  9. DT Demarcus Christmas
  10. DE Calvin Taylor
  11. LS Christian Kuntz
  12. OT John Leglue
  13. CB Trevor Williams
  14. RB Trey Edmunds 
  15. OT Jarron Jones

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Edmunds, 26, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland back in 2017 and managed to make the 53-man roster. He is in the second year of his Signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract when the Saints waived him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Edmunds signed on with the Steelers and has been on and off of their roster ever since. 

In 2020, Edmunds has been active for four games, but has yet to carry the ball. 

