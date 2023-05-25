Steelers Sign UDFA WR Cody Chrest

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed undrafted rookie WR Cody Chrest to the roster.

Chrest initially signed with the Colts following the 2023 NFL Draft but was cut as the team kept tweaking the roster.

He’s an outstanding athlete, placing in the top 100 of all receivers to enter the league since 1987 per Relative Athletic Score.

Chrest, 6-0 and 193 pounds, began his career at Harvard and played four seasons, becoming the team’s leading receiver in 2019. He transferred to Sam Houston State and played three more seasons, taking advantage of the NCAA’s Covid waiver.

During his three years at Sam Houston State, Chrest recorded 131 receptions for 1,715 yards and nine touchdowns in 31 games