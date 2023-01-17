Steelers Sign WR Anthony Miller

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed WR Anthony Miller to a one-year contract.

Miller spent this season on Pittsburgh’s injured reserve list.

Miller, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him in October. He later signed on to the Steelers practice squad and returned on a futures deal for 2022.

In 2021, Miller appeared in three games for the Texans and Steelers, catching six passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.