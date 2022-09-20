Steelers Sign WR Jaquarii Roberson To PS, Cut CB Mark Gilbert

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad and released CB Mark Gilbert in a corresponding move.

We have signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad and released CB Mark Gilbert from the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/gLL7ethoLz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 20, 2022

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

RB Anthony McFarland WR Cody White OL William Dunkle OL John Leglue OL Ryan McCollum DL Carlos Davis LB Hamilcar Rashed (injured) DB Elijah Riley LB Chapelle Russell DT Renell Wren RB Jason Huntley DB Andrew Adams DB Josh Jackson DE Delontae Scott LB Ryan Anderson WR Rod Williams WR Jaquarii Roberson

Gilbert, 25, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Lions signed Gilbert off Pittsburgh’s practice squad in October and he finished out the season in Detroit. The Lions re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent but waived him coming out of the preseason. He returned to the Steelers practice squad.

In 2021, Gilbert played eight games for the Lions and recorded three tackles, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.

Roberson, 24, went undrafted out of Wake Forest before catching on with the Cowboys.

He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts and had an earlier stint with the Steelers practice squad.

During his four years with the Demon Deacons, Roberson played in 29 games, catching 146 passes for 2,158 yards (14.8 YPC) and 17 touchdowns.