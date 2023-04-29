Steelers Signing CB Chandon Sullivan

Ian Rapoport reports that the Steelers are signing former Vikings CB Chandon Sullivan to a contract.

Sullivan, 26, wound up signing on with the Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with Philadelphia, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Eagles re-signed him to their practice squad after he cleared waivers before eventually promoting him to their active roster. He was re-signed to a futures deal for 2019 but was later released.

The Packers chose to pick up Sullivan and he appeared in all 17 games for the team in 2021 before signing with the Vikings ahead of the 2022 season on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Sullivan appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 60 tackles, one fumble recovery, and seven pass defenses.