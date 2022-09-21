Steelers Signing DB Quincy Wilson To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday that they are signing DB Quincy Wilson to their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of Steelers practice squad players:

RB Anthony McFarland

WR Cody White

OL William Dunkle

OL John Leglue

OL Ryan McCollum

DL Carlos Davis

LB Hamilcar Rashed (injured)

DB Elijah Riley

LB Chapelle Russell

DT Renell Wren

RB Jason Huntley

DB Josh Jackson

DE Delontae Scott

LB Ryan Anderson

WR Rod Williams

WR Jaquarii Roberson

CB Quincy Wilson

Wilson, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Colts back in 2017. After three seasons in Indianapolis, the Colts traded him to the Jets this past April for a sixth-round pick.

Wilson was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,251,310 for the 2020 season when New York cut him loose.

He caught on with the Giants’ practice squad in November of 2020 and bounced on and off their practice squad until being waived with an injury settlement in December.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded one total tackle and no interceptions.