Steelers Signing DL Breiden Fehoko

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing DL Breiden Fehoko, according to his agency.

Fehoko, 26, went undrafted out of LSU in 2020 before catching on with the Chargers. He signed a futures deal with the team back in January and was added to the practice squad after failing to make the 53 man roster once again in 2021. He’s been on and off the team’s practice squad and roster ever since.

Fehoko became an unrestricted free agent this offseason after the Chargers refused to give him a qualifying offer.

In 2022, Fehoko appeared in nine games for the Chargers. He accumulated 23 total tackles including one tackle for loss.