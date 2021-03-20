Steelers Signing LB Miles Killebrew

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Steelers are signing LB Miles Killebrew to a one-year contract on Saturday.

Killebrew has been a standout special teams player in Detroit.

Killebrew, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before electing to re-sign with Detroit last year on a one-year, $2 million contract.

Miles Killebrew was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Miles Killebrew appeared in 15 games for the Lions and recorded 10 tackles for them.