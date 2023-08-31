Steelers Signing LB Tariq Carpenter To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing LB Tariq Carpenter to their practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson.

Carpenter, 24, was drafted in the seventh round by the Packers out of Georgia Tech with the No. 228 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3.8 million when the Packers waived him as part of their initial 53-man roster.

In 2022, Carpenter appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight total tackles.