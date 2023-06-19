Steelers Signing LS Rex Sunahara

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing LS Rex Sunahara to a contract, per his trainer.

This is his first contract since being released by the Steelers last May. He’ll compete with Steelers incumbent LS Christian Kuntz for the starting job.

Sunahara, 26, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent during training camp in 2020. He was waived after just a few days, however.

Miami brought him back on the practice squad later in the season and re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season. He was waived again during training camp.

Sunahara caught on with the Steelers late in the season and was on their offseason roster in 2022 before being cut in May. He spent the 2023 spring season in the XFL.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.