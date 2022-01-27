Steelers Signing OLB John Simon To Futures Contract

According to Ray Fittipaldo, the Steelers are signing OLB John Simon to a futures contract on Thursday.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Simon, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He spent just over a year in Baltimore before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season and later signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad.

He was signed off of the Ravens’ practice squad by the Texans and spent the next three seasons in Houston.

After Simon played out the 2016 season under a low-round restricted tender for the Texans, the Colts signed him to a three-year, $14 million contract in 2017. He later caught on with the Patriots before joining the Titans in July of last year. He signed on to Tennessee’s practice squad and was eventually promoted in October.

The Titans cut him loose back in December nad he quickly caught on with the Steelers’ practice squad.