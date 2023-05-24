Steelers Signing OLB Markus Golden To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are signing veteran OLB Markus Golden to a one-year deal.

He was recently in Pittsburgh for a visit and the two sides apparently were able to get something done.

Golden fills a need for the Steelers for depth at outside linebacker, as the roster was thin outside of the star duo of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Golden, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the Giants after testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career.

New York used the unrestricted free agent tender on Golden in 2020, which paid him around $5.1 million for the 2020 season as a 110 percent increase from his prior and a $1 million incentive.

However, the Giants traded Golden back to the Cardinals midseason for a late-round pick. Arizona re-signed him to a one-year extension through 2023 worth up to $6.5 million last year. He was then released by the Cards back in March, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Golden appeared in 17 games for the Cardinals, making 14 starts. He recorded 48 total tackles to go along with two and a half sacks.

We had him listed on our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.