Steelers Signing RB Qadree Ollison To PS

Per Adam Schefter, the Steelers are signing former Pitt RB Qadree Ollison to their practice squad.

Ollison, 26, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Pitt in 2019. He finished a four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal with the Falcons. He re-signed with Atlanta but was among their final roster cuts.

He had a brief stint with the Jaguars before later catching on with the Cowboys where he was on and off of their practice squad.

In 2022, Ollison appeared in three games for the Cowboys but did not record any statistics.