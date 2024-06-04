Steelers Signing S Grayland Arnold

According to Mike Garafolo, the Steelers are signing former Eagles and Texans S Grayland Arnold to a contract.

Arnold, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor back in 2020 before later signing a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Eagles.

However, Philadelphia opted to waive Arnold coming out of training camp and he was on and off of their roster before winding up in the same situation with the Texans.

Arnold has spent the past three seasons splitting time between Houston’s practice squad and active roster.

In 2023, Arnold appeared in eight games for the Texans and recorded 18 tackles and one forced fumble.

We will have more news on Arnold as it becomes available.