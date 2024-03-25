Steelers Signing WR Quez Watkins

According to MLFootball and confirmed by Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are signing WR Quez Watkins to a contract.

The speedy veteran will add a little more depth to Pittsburgh’s receiving corps which is being remodeled this offseason.

Watkins, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He just finished out the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract.

In 2023, Watkins appeared in nine games and recorded 15 receptions for 142 yards (9.5 YPC) and one touchdown.