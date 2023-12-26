Steelers Sticking With Mason Rudolph As Starter For Week 17

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday that Mason Rudolph is “scheduled to be the quarterback this week,” per Brooke Pryor.

Tomlin added that Kenny Pickett will get practice snaps during the week, but it’s pretty clear that Rudolph will be the starter against the Seahawks.

Rudolph, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers this past May.

In 2023, Rudolph has appeared in two games for the Steelers and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns.