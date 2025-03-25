Steelers & Titans Hosting WR Terrace Marshall For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers hosted WR Terrace Marshall on Tuesday, and he’s scheduled to visit the Titans on Wednesday.

Marshall, 25, was a three-year starter at LSU and opted out after seven games in 2020. The Panthers drafted Marshall with the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year deal worth $5,729,487 million which also included a $1,526,899 signing bonus when the Panthers released him in August after finding no trade takers.

He caught on with the 49ers practice squad.

In 2023, Marshall appeared in nine games for the Panthers and caught 19 passes on 33 targets for 139 yards and no touchdowns.