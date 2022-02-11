Steelers To Interview Bucs Exec. John Spytek For GM Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Steelers plan to interview Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek for their GM job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Steelers’ GM job:

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN’s Louis Riddick (Interviewed)

Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers pro personnel coordinator Brandon Hunt. (Interviewed)

Colts executive Ed Dobbs (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts executive (Interviewed) Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek

Spytek was a candidate for the Vikings and Raiders’ general manager jobs.

Spytek began his player personnel career working as an intern for the Eagles back in 2005. He later had stints with the Lions, Browns and Broncos before eventually being hired by the Buccaneers.

Tampa elevated Spytek director to Vice President of Player Personnel.