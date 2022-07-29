Steelers Tried Out Four Including RB Jordan Howard

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in four free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

RB Jordan Howard RB Josh Adams G Mike Panasiuk DT Hauati Pututau

Howard, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.588 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 in 2019 when the Bears traded him to the Eagles for a sixth-round pick.

Howard played out his rookie deal with the Eagles and signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins in free agency. Miami waived him during the season last year and he signed back with the Eagles on the practice squad.

The Eagles brought Howard back in April before adding him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason. From there Howard spent time on and off the Eagles’ active roster before becoming a free agent in March.

In 2021, Howard appeared in seven games for the Eagles and rushed 86 times for 406 yards (4.7 YPC) and three touchdowns. Howard also added 19 yards on two receptions.