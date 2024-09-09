Steelers Tried Out Six Punters

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted six punters for a workout on Monday, according to Howard Balzer.

Pittsburgh lost P Cameron Johnston to a season-ending injury over the weekend.

The full list of players includes:

Jack Browning Trenton Gill Matt Haack Austin McNamara Corlisss Waitman Porter Wilson

Haack, 29, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million deal with Miami.

Haack made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season and was re-signed to a one-year restricted deal in April 2020. From there, he joined the Bills in 2021.

Haack spent the 2022 season with the Colts before signing on with the Cardinals. He was let go in August and then caught on with the Browns as a replacement punter due to injury.

Haack signed on with the Bills from there but was released back in May.

In 2023, Haack appeared in one game for the Browns and punted three times for a total of 155 yards.