Steelers Hosting Shedeur Sanders For Pre-Draft Visit

Gerry Dulac reports that the Steelers are scheduled to host Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders for a pre-draft visit this week.

The Steelers currently have Mason Rudolph in place as their starter while they wait to see if Aaron Rodgers will end up signing with them.

Taking a quarterback in this year’s draft class makes sense for Pittsburgh, even if they eventually sign Rodgers.

Sanders has met with the Browns, Giants, and Titans recently. However, the Titans informed Sanders that they have canceled their upcoming private workout.

Sanders is expected to be a first-round pick this year, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be a top-5 pick or possibly slide back into the mid to late portion of round one.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.