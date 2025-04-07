AFC Notes: Kenny Pickett, Darius Slay, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

The Browns signed QB Kenny Pickett to a contract this offseason, making him the only healthy quarterback currently on the roster. Browns GM Andrew Berry said they spent a lot of time with Pickett before he was drafted in 2022 and thinks he does well limiting turnovers.

“We spent a good amount of time with Kenny during the pre-draft process when he came out, and we feel like he’s a good decision-maker, he does a really good job of protecting the ball, he’s very mobile and we think that his relative strengths are something that fit well with the offense that we’re putting into place for this upcoming year,” Berry said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “We do think there’s a pretty credible path for him to continue to improve and take a step forward, and I think you’ve seen that with players that they get into maybe new or sometimes maybe better environments for their particular path and their career.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski also thinks Pickett is an intelligent and talented player.

“Very excited about Kenny. We’ve had him up into our building, and just from a brief time talking to him, we have an understanding of what he knows about this game and how he’s been coached. I caught up with some of his former coaches in Philly, and they filled me in on the type of person, type of player he is. So, excited for Kenny and the opportunity, see what he’s capable of, and he’s got the right makeup for it,” Stefanski said. “I think he’s a very intelligent, accurate passer, but he’s somebody who has made plays in games, he’s won football games with great decision-making. He’s a plus athlete. I’ve seen him make all the throws, so I really think he fits in whatever you’re planning on doing. But talented overall player.”

As for Pickett being their only available player at the position, Berry said veterans could be wary about Cleveland having the No. 2 overall pick.

“No different than the other positional rooms. I’m not necessarily too worried about that part of it. In terms of veteran quarterbacks and them (potentially having the) concern of us having the No. 2 overall pick, I think each case is different. I think probably if you’re a veteran quarterback on the market, and even if you’re us and as we think about how we want to transition different parts of the roster, every fit’s not necessarily going to be perfect.”

Ravens

The Ravens have made the postseason in six of the last seven seasons but have only been to the conference championship once, with zero Super Bowl appearances. Baltimore owner Steve Biscotti wants to get over the hump and capture a title with this core of players they have now.

“I want to win now,” Bisciotti said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s website. “I want to win with these guys. We’ve got a window with Lamar. I know what we can do. I know that we worked to put ourselves in a position to win. We all get credit for that. That’s all you can do.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes they can win it all but acknowledges how difficult it is to string together elite performances against the best teams.

“We haven’t been able to put it together for three or four games to win the Super Bowl championship, and that’s the hard thing,” Harbaugh said. “That’s why only one team does it, so we understand that. That’s the way it’s set up, but we want to be that team, and we’re good enough to do it, so we want to find a way to do it.”

Alabama A&M OL Carson Vinson has a 30 visit scheduled with the Ravens. (Field Yates)

Steelers

Steelers CB Darius Slay said he plans to mentor young CB Joey Porter Jr., who has had issues with pass interference penalties upon entering the league.

“I’m gonna make sure I get him right. Go get it in,” Slay said, via SteelersWire.com. “I watched his film, of course. They’re calling it from a lot of aggressiveness, but down there with the [pass interference penalties], I’m gonna tell him like, bro, you done beat him at the line—just cut him off. You’re the receiver. Just play ball.”