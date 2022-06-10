Steelers Waive DB Isaiah Johnson From Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially waived DB Isaiah Johnson from injured reserve on Friday.

Johnson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Cowboys signed Johnson to their practice squad in October, but released him four days later. He was eventually signed to the Steelers’ practice squad before being placed on injured reserve last month.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.